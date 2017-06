American singer-songwriter Wrabel is making a stop in Portland.

The musician’s hit song “11 Blocks” has been viewed nearly 2 million times on YouTube.

MORE got the chance to talk with Wrabel live in studio.

Wrabel will be playing at the Doug Fir Lounge on Monday at 7 p.m.

