St. Patrick’s Day is only a few days away and Monica Metz was channeling her Irish heritage on MORE Good Day Oregon with her Shamrock Shake 2.0.

She says the frozen treat is a spinoff of a McDonald’s shake she loved when she was a child.

The Shamrock Shake involves a yummy dose of mint and dark chocolate.

To see the full recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.