Hate graffiti tagged on cars, garages, fences in SE Portland

Police responded to numerous reports of hate graffiti tagged on cars, sidewalks, garages, fences, trees and other property in southeast Portland.

The reports started coming in at 8:15 a.m. Sunday from people on Southeast 33rd Avenue between Division Street and Powell Boulevard.

A responding officer found several swastikas painted on property in the area. Some neighbors were able to quickly wash away the graffiti.

At least six vehicles were damaged, along with other property in the neighborhood.

One witness reported seeing a white male with a backpack in the area prior to finding the graffiti, but that person was not located by police.

Anyone who was the victim of vandalism but has not yet filed a report should call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, is asked to email CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.

