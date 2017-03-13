Molly Riehl

Molly is a California girl who’s fallen in love with this Portland world - and she’s thrilled to be bringing you the Pacific Northwest’s most exciting stories on More Good Day Oregon.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Molly first ventured north to become a Duck. She spent her college summers interning at KCRA in Sacramento, and during her senior year at the University of Oregon, worked as the in-arena host at Matthew Knight Arena.

Molly went digital after college, moving to Portland to help start the online, global news company, NewsBeat Social, where she spent four years as the lead anchor.

As she fell more and more in love with the PNW, FOX 12 felt like the perfect fit. Molly can hardly believe her job is Riehl. On that note, she’s a lover of puns, so get ready for a little cheese.

In her spare time, Molly enjoys all things Ducks, all things family, all things food - and she probably spends too much time trying to think of clever Instagram captions.

Molly loves a good story, and she can’t wait to tell yours! Reach out to her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.