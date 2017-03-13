Tigard hires longtime member of Tacoma Police Department as new police chief

The city of Tigard has a new police chief.

Kathy McAlpine, assistant chief with the Tacoma Police Department, has been selected as the new chief of the Tigard Police Department.

She is expected to begin in mid-April.

McAlpine began working for the Tacoma Police Department in 1986, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief. She served as assistant chief for five years.

Tigard City Manager Marty Wine announced McAlpine's selection as the Tigard Police Department chief on Monday.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to serve the Tigard community and to be a part of the City's leadership team," said McAlpine. "I look forward to meeting and working with community members, business owners and the men and women of the Tigard Police Department, and developing a shared vision for the police department that's aligned with the city's strategic plan."

McAlpine also expressed gratitude for her 30 years with the Tacoma Police Department.

Cmdr. Robert Rogers II had been serving as interim chief in Tigard following the retirement of previous Chief Alan Orr, who retired on Sept. 30, 2016.

