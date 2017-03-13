Affidavit: Teen admitted killing McMinnville woman, tried to clean up scene

A 15-year-old murder suspect admitted killing a woman and shooting a man in a McMinnville home, according to court documents.

Andrew David Vineyard is facing Measure 11 charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Northeast Oregon Street last Wednesday.

Court documents state officers found a man, identified as Ron Spiker, suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and hip. Spiker told officers Vineyard shot him.

Shortly after, according to a probable cause affidavit, Vineyard called 911 from a few blocks away and stated he had killed Kimberly Forness and shot Spiker.

Forness was found dead in the home on Oregon Street. A probable cause affidavit states she was wrapped in a blanket on a bed and had significant injuries, including a cut to the throat and neck area and blunt force trauma to the head.

Vineyard described to detectives how he tried to clean up the scene, according to court documents.

Investigators said Vineyard is the son of Forness' live-in boyfriend. Officers said the teen and both victims lived in the same home.

On Sunday, Vineyard's father posted on Facebook expressing his support for Spiker and wrote, "I can't believe my Kim is gone, she was my world."

A motive in this case has not been released.

Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry said he could not talk about specific details of the case but said he believes the evidence will show Vineyard knew what he was doing.

“I think this is a tragic case in all kinds of ways," he said. "Obviously we have loss of life, another person who’s life has been changed forever, not to mention Mr. Vineyard’s life is likely changed forever by his actions.”

Vineyard was arraigned in Yamhill County Circuit Court on Monday. He remains in custody without bail.

Spiker's condition at the hospital had been upgraded to fair by Monday afternoon.

