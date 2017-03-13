Police ID man, woman in apparent murder-suicide at Corvallis park

Police have identified a man and woman in an apparent murder-suicide at a Corvallis park.

A passing driver notified police that a man had shot himself alongside Highway 34 near the Orleans Natural Area on Friday afternoon.

Derek Brown, 31, of Corvallis, was taken to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries Sunday, according to police.

Investigators said his gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

A woman was found in a nearby tent at the park with a gunshot wound. Karla Melson, 38, of Corvallis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Melson had been living in the tent and knew Brown. Police said a motive remains under investigation.

Detectives said the handgun used in this case was recovered from the roadway and determined to have been stolen.

