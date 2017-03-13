Medical examiner IDs man found dead in Vancouver apartment after burglary report

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 31-year-old man found dead in a Vancouver apartment after police responded to reports of a burglary.

Officers responded to the Marketplace Apartments on the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue at 12:25 a.m. Friday.

Emmanuel Furrow, 31, of Vancouver, was found unconscious and not breathing on the apartment floor.

CPR and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful in reviving Furrow. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office reported that Furrow's cause and manner of death were pending.

Witnesses said they heard Furrow yelling and kicking in the door of the apartment where he was found dead. Neighbors said Furrow knew the family living in the apartment.

No further details were released by police Monday about the investigation.

