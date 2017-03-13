Oregon City woman pleads guilty to husband’s 2016 murder

An Oregon City woman received a life sentence Monday after pleading guilty to the 2016 murder of her husband.

Lisa Marie Peterson, 57, pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Circuit Court to the murder of her husband, 59-year-old Joseph Ben Peterson, in the couple’s home.

Peterson called police after she shot her husband in the chest with a .380 caliber handgun on February 11, 2016. She was waiting outside the home when officers arrived and was arrested without incident.

Her husband had already died by the time officers arrived at the scene.

While Peterson was sentenced to life in prison, she will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

