Oregon City woman pleads guilty to husband’s 2016 murder - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon City woman pleads guilty to husband’s 2016 murder

Posted: Updated:
Lisa Marie Peterson booking photo (Clackamas Co. Jail) Lisa Marie Peterson booking photo (Clackamas Co. Jail)
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

An Oregon City woman received a life sentence Monday after pleading guilty to the 2016 murder of her husband.

Lisa Marie Peterson, 57, pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Circuit Court to the murder of her husband, 59-year-old Joseph Ben Peterson, in the couple’s home.

Peterson called police after she shot her husband in the chest with a .380 caliber handgun on February 11, 2016. She was waiting outside the home when officers arrived and was arrested without incident.

Her husband had already died by the time officers arrived at the scene.

While Peterson was sentenced to life in prison, she will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.