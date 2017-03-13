Police: Wanted assault, burglary suspect on the run for months caught in Woodburn

A wanted assault and burglary suspect on the run for several months was caught in Woodburn, according to police.

Police arrested Sergio Silva, 24, of Woodburn, on Sunday afternoon.

Silva was spotted near a house on Doud Street and ran from officers, according to police. He jumped over fences and ran through several yards before being surrounded by Woodburn police, Marion County deputies and Gervais officers.

He then surrendered without further incident.

Silva was arrested on warrants for first-degree robbery and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and parole violation.

Detectives said Silva's arrest closes a number of Woodburn Police Department investigations.

Anyone with information about crimes connected with Silva is asked to call 503-982-2345.

