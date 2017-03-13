Man wanted for damaging video poker machine at Oregon City pizza place

His luck apparently ran out on a video poker machine and it's not getting any better for a man who is now wanted by police.

The Oregon City Police Department released surveillance images Monday of a criminal mischief suspect.

Officers said the man was caught on camera hitting and damaging the screen of an Oregon Lottery video poker machine at Abby's Legendary Pizza on South Beavercreek Road.

Investigators said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-60s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616.

