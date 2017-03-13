Parkrose High School crowns Rose Festival Princess

Parkrose High School has crowned its Rose Festival Princess.

On Monday, Parkrose named senior Mayranni Cervantes as their princess for the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

Cervantes has been involved with M.E.Ch.A, varsity basketball, link crew, varsity volleyball and the symphonic band. She says she enjoys volunteering at retirement homes, hanging out with her pets and spending time with her family.

After graduating high school, Cervantes plans on attending college to become a veterinarian, with the goal of owning her own business.

Cervantes favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

