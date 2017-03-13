OSU to host first-round match in NCAA women's tourney, Ducks head east

The brackets for the NCAA Women’s Tournament have released, and both teams from Oregon are going dancing.
The Oregon State Beavers picked up the Number 2 seed in the Stockton Region and will face No. 15 Long Beach State in Corvallis Friday at 2 p.m.
Here's the matchup in the Best College Town in the Pac-12. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/8rZXdFZeat— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) March 13, 2017
The team finished the regular season ranked 8th in the polls and took second in the Pac-12 tournament. While the Beavers were expected be in, the players were still excited at the announcement.
No doubt for @BeaverWBB, but still fun! #GoBeavs #SelectionMonday pic.twitter.com/mN1imRRal6— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) March 13, 2017
The excitement was high in Eugene, as the University of Oregon team made it to the tournament for the first time in a dozen years.
We're going dancing! #GoDucks #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/vufw0Xc78o— Oregon WBB (@OregonWBB) March 13, 2017
Unlike OSU, the Ducks will be hitting the road, heading to Durham, North Carolina, where they will take on No. 7 Temple Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
For first time since 2005, the Ducks are back in the @ncaawbb tournament! #GoDucks #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PE9Uv1BWA5— Oregon WBB (@OregonWBB) March 13, 2017
UConn. Notre Dame, Baylor and South Carolina are the Number 1 seeds for the tournament, which will cap off with the National Title game in Dallas on April 2.
