Water damage leads to part of ceiling falling onto child

There were scary moments inside a Sherwood home Monday afternoon after part of a ceiling came down on top of a 3-year-old girl.

The little girl, Madeline, should be just fine, but after seeing the damage in the house, she appears very lucky, a fact for which Clint Gleason, Madeline’s grandfather, is certainly thankful.

Gleason told FOX 12 he was cooking when he heard the child scream and came back to the Madeline’s bedroom to find the ceiling right above her bed have given way, covering the entire room in pink insulation.

“My daughter came back and got her and was just freaking out, ran her in the kitchen. Her mouth was full of insulation, and it was not good,” Gleason recalled. “The baby was, of course, freaking out, mom was freaking out - it was horrible.”

Gleason thinks his granddaughter was buried under some of the debris.

Madeline's mom, Savannah, took her to Providence Newberg Medical Center to get checked out and she is doing OK.

Savannah says she's been dealing with ongoing problems with this portion of the ceiling since December.

"It was a small leak. It started out like the size of a quarter, it was like a little bubble in the ceiling. We got a hold of the landlord as soon as it started, and I mean, she sent somebody over here like twice to come and take a look at it and this is where it is now," said Savannah.

Firefighters say a tree branch punctured the family’s roof in a recent storm, allowing all of the recent rain water to get inside and saturate the sheetrock, creating extra weight that just couldn’t be supported.

Savannah says she reached out to her landlord, who is getting someone to come bright and early Tuesday to fix the roof properly. In the meantime she's going to follow doctor's orders and check in on Madeline for signs of a concussion.

