Water damage leads to part of ceiling falling onto child

One of Portland's most notorious pimps is now out of prison and opening up about the crimes that lead to his arrest.More >
One of Portland's most notorious pimps is now out of prison and opening up about the crimes that lead to his arrest.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A Salem-Keizer Public Schools teacher is facing charges including first-degree sex abuse involving a former student, according to police.More >
A Salem-Keizer Public Schools teacher is facing charges including first-degree sex abuse involving a former student, according to police.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
A small earthquake struck the Beaverton area early Wednesday morning, although no damages were reported.More >
A small earthquake struck the Beaverton area early Wednesday morning, although no damages were reported.More >
James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.More >
James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.More >
A man who thought he was meeting a 16-year-old girl for sex was arrested in the private shower room of a travel center in Marion County, according to police.More >
A man who thought he was meeting a 16-year-old girl for sex was arrested in the private shower room of a travel center in Marion County, according to police.More >
A construction worker who was hit by a box truck driver on Interstate 5 in Marion County died as a result of his injuries, according to police.More >
A construction worker who was hit by a box truck driver on Interstate 5 in Marion County died as a result of his injuries, according to police.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A teenage girl abused by a convicted sex offender is now sharing the story about how he pimped her out to different strip clubs across town at the age of 15.More >
A teenage girl abused by a convicted sex offender is now sharing the story about how he pimped her out to different strip clubs across town at the age of 15.More >