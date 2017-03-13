Debris slide closes SR-503 near Cougar; crews evaluating stability of hillside

A debris slide that brought rocks and trees down across SR-503 had the road closed in both directions Monday night.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that the slide occurred near Speelyai Bay Road at Milepost 34.5.

WSDOT was evaluating the stability of the hillside Monday evening. Crews will begin to clear the debris once it is safe to work in the area.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and plan an alternate route.

There was no timeline for reopening the roadway.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.