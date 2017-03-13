Medical examiner: Baby of faith-healing couple died from 'complications of prematurity'

A baby girl born to a family of the Followers of Christ Church, who believe in faith-healing instead of medical care, died at an Oregon City home a short time after her birth, and now, a medical examiner has announced the cause of death.

On Monday, the Clackamas County Medical Examiner told FOX 12 that if the newborn had received immediate medical attention she could have survived.

The medical examiner also added that the baby died from "complications of prematurity," adding that the twin sister of the baby survived after getting medical attention.

As of now, no one has been charged with a crime. But deputies are looking into the death after no one in the home called 911. A church elder called the medical examiner, who then called authorities.

When crews arrived, they determined the surviving baby was premature, and deputies urged the parents to seek professional care.

In 2011, another couple from the same church was convicted of manslaughter for the death of their own newborn son, who died when they refused to seek medical care.

Shannon and Dale Hickman are currently serving six years in prison.

