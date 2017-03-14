Beaverton man, toddler killed in California crash involving drunk driver

A family vacation to the happiest place on earth ended in tragedy Sunday for a Beaverton family.

California Highway Patrol says on Sunday around 8:40 a.m. Isidro Garcia and his family were headed north on I-5 near Willow, California. CHP says that's where a car driven by Shawntre Tillis, 24, drifted into the center median, lost control causing a chain reaction crash involving four cars.

Isidro Garcia and his two-year-old son, Fabian, were killed.

On Monday night, Isidro Garcia's siblings spoke to FOX 12

"He could brighten anyone's day up," sister Abigail Porter said.

She along with her brother Ruben Garcia and sister Jasmine Pena say the two were charismatic, loyal and lovable.

"He was the person who cared about you before himself," Ruben Garcia said.

"He loved his kids like his kids were everything to him, his family was everything to him," Pena said.

Isidro Garcia's siblings say the family of five was headed back to Oregon after a trip to Disneyland.

"He just wanted them to be happy," Pena said. "He said I just want to give my kids a good trip."

The siblings add it was an adventure they were all looking forward to and had been posting memories on social media.

"You could just tell in his face that he was happy, very happy about the trip. That he could take his kids to and also, Evette, his wife, they were just both very happy," Pena said.

CHP says Tillis was drunk behind the wheel. He's been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI.

"I do not hate the person who did it," Pena said. "I hope and a pray that they find some kind of guiltiness in what they did and they change for the better."

Isidro Garcia's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and other expenses.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.