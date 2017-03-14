Good Samaritan rescues chicken along I-5

A chicken made a daring dive from a moving truck on I-5 and was a step away from becoming roadkill but was saved by a Good Samaritan.

Warren Padgette says he was driving home from work last Monday on I-5 when he noticed the cars were driving around something in the middle of the road.

Laying in the road was a white chicken, and Padgette was sure she was dead until she blinked at him.

Padgette picked up the bird, put her in his hatchback and took her home.

The chicken survived the one hour drive to Kalama, got a much needed bath and blow dry, and has been doing what the Padgette family call "chicken physical therapy."

"The first few days she couldn't even stand up on her own, now she's actually taking three or four steps at a time," said Padgette. "I feel pretty darn good about it. It kind of changes the way I view our food. But I never thought I'd be that guy because I like my meat, but to see this poor guy and the shape [she] was in on the way to the slaughterhouse was pretty bad."

Padgette says the chicken was surely headed for the slaughterhouse, but now, she has a forever home with the Padgette family.

