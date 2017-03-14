Major East Coast storm impacting flights at PDX

The large storm that is currently pounding the East Coast is causing headaches for travelers across the country, including those in Portland.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 11 flights have been canceled out of Portland International Airport and 32 have been delayed.

Airport officials urged fliers Tuesday morning to check their flight status due to the storm.

Headed to the East Coast? Check flight status with your airline, flights may be cancelled/delayed due to weather. https://t.co/uXmu9RdoxR — flypdx (@flypdx) March 14, 2017

East Coast storms affecting some travel here at PDX -- roughly a dozen flights cancelled. Check your status! pic.twitter.com/mujtJjoWM9 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 14, 2017

To see all delayed or canceled flights, visit PortofPortland.com.

