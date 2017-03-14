Major East Coast storm impacting flights at PDX - KPTV - FOX 12

Major East Coast storm impacting flights at PDX

Posted: Updated:
Portland International Airport (KPTV file image) Portland International Airport (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The large storm that is currently pounding the East Coast is causing headaches for travelers across the country, including those in Portland.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 11 flights have been canceled out of Portland International Airport and 32 have been delayed.

Airport officials urged fliers Tuesday morning to check their flight status due to the storm.

To see all delayed or canceled flights, visit PortofPortland.com

