On the Go with Joe at Oregon Cheese Festival

Joe V. was in southeast Portland at the Cheese Bar getting a preview at this year’s Oregon Cheese Festival.

The farmers market-style event will feature cow, sheep and goat cheeses from several regional creameries. Guests can also enjoy Oregon wines, beer, ciders and other beverages.

The Oregon Cheese Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Rogue Creamery in Central Point. Learn more at OregonCheeseFestival.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.