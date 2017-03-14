Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Tuesday, March 14

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, March 14:

The refrigerator is easily one of the most essential appliances in today’s household. But many people take it for granted. Perhaps you want your water to taste a little fresher or you want your fridge to be more efficient. MORE’s Eric G. shows us how you can do both in as little as five minutes. Learn more about Eric at DesignByEricG.com.

Are you looking for a stylish new purse or handbag? How about purchasing one for a good cause? The Power of the Purse fundraising gala is set to take place Friday. The event puts designer handbags up for sale to help support the Girl’s Inc. charity. Prior to the gala, many Portland artists and entrepreneurs work with purse designers to create unique handbags to be auctioned off during a live fashion show. Two “purse-o-nalities” from Power of the Purse stopped by MORE to talk about the event. To learn more, visit GirlsIncPNW.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.