Car crashes into Beaverton bank, driver not injured - KPTV - FOX 12

Car crashes into Beaverton bank, driver not injured

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A bank in Beaverton suffered minor damage Tuesday morning after a car crashed into the building.

Beaverton police said the incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 8275 Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway.

Officers said the driver hit the gas instead of the break and drove into the bank.

She was able to get out with no injuries and there was minimal damage to the car and building, according to police.

