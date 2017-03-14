Inside look at sounds behind hit show ‘Grimm’ - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Inside look at sounds behind hit show ‘Grimm’

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The hit network TV series “Grimm,” filmed in Portland, only has three episodes left.

MORE spoke with Jason Edwards, the local man who created the incredible sounds for more than 100 monsters and other creatures during the show’s six seasons.

Edwards did all of the sound from his home sound studio in southeast Portland. He is now working as the sound designer for and upcoming TV series called “Midnight Texas.” 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.