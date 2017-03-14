Police make arrest in criminal mischief case after viewer tip

Hours after police in Oregon City released images of a man wanted for criminal mischief, a citizen recognized the suspect, leading officers to make an arrest.

Officers said the man was caught on camera damaging an Oregon Lottery video poker machine Sunday night.

Police received a tip around 11:45 p.m. Monday from a resident who recognized the suspect from the released surveillance images and that the man was at the Shari’s restaurant located at 19001 South Beavercreek Road playing on another lottery machine.

The officers arrived at the location and arrested the suspect, Kenneth Owen Trow, without incident.

Trow was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and faces one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

Officials with the Oregon City Police Department thanked the public for their assistance with apprehending Trow.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.