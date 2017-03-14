Portland water source switching back to Bull Run after cryptosporidium investigation

The Portland Water Bureau is returning to the Bull Run Watershed as its source for drinking water in the city.

The bureau switched to the Columbia South Shore Well Field last month due to repeated positive tests for cryptosporidium at Bull Run.

The levels were low and the bureau reported there was no public health risk, but the decision to switch sources was made "out of an abundance of caution."

Over the last month, the Portland Water Bureau has worked with the Multnomah County Health Department and regulators at the Oregon Health Authority to monitor the water.

"Based on data collected and investigations conducted, the bureau continues to believe the health risk to the public from Bull Run water is low," according to a Portland Water Bureau statement.

The switch back to the Bull Run Watershed will begin Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the bureau reported there had been fewer than expected cases of cryptosporidium illnesses so far in 2017, even with additional public awareness.

The bureau will continue to sample the Bull Run Watershed for cryptosporidium. The most recent detection was from a sample collected on March 8.

The bureau reports that while it is likely that low-level detections of cryptosporidium will continue, "current evidence from public health data, monitoring results and watershed investigations, as well as extensive consultation with public health officials, have provided confidence in the Portland Water Bureau's decision to resume delivering Bull Run water."

Sample results are posted online at portlandoregon.gov/water/cryptoresults.

Customers with questions are encouraged to call the "water line" at 503-823-7525.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.