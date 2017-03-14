Landslide disrupts southwestern Washington Amtrak services - KPTV - FOX 12

Landslide disrupts southwestern Washington Amtrak services

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Amtrak train (file photo) Amtrak train (file photo)
VANCOUVER, WA (AP) -

Officials say Amtrak services have been temporarily disrupted between Vancouver and Kelso because of a landslide.

Amtrak said in a news release Monday that BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium on all rail traffic in the area until Wednesday.

Amtrak is working to secure alternate transportation for the Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight service.

Normal rail operations continue south of Portland, Oregon to Eugene, Oregon.

Amtrak advises passengers looking for the latest information on their particular route or other details to call their hotline at 800-USA-RAIL (800-872-7845) or check Amtrak.com/alerts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.