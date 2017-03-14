Crews canvass Clackamas River in search for missing 18-year-old from Estacada

Crews searching the north bank of the Clackamas River found no sign of a missing 18-year-old from Estacada.

Brandon Powell abruptly left his home on the 400 block of Southwest Ivy Road at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Family members told police he began having a panic attack after using a controlled substance known as "dab."

Powell left home wearing only blue pajama bottoms with no shirt or shoes.

Investigators said Powell attends Clackamas Community College and has friends in Sandy and Wilsonville.

Police have been in contact with staff at Clackamas Community College and others who might have had contact with Powell, but nobody has heard from him.

The search along the Clackamas River on Tuesday was done based on the river's proximity to Powell's last known location.

Powell is described as a light-skinned black man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Anyone who has contact with Powell is asked to call 911. Any other tips can be left on the Sandy Police Department tip line at 503-489-2195.

