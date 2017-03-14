Irreplaceable ceremonial vest stolen at Grand Ronde Tribe powwow; reward offered

Photos of vest stolen from powwow hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. (Photos: Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde/Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

A one-of-a-kind vest was stolen during a ceremony hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

The ceremonial breastplate vest was stolen during a veterans powwow hosted by the tribe on Aug. 20, 2016.

The vest is described as irreplaceable. It is made from spent M-16 shell casings and other materials designed to be worn around a person's neck and chest.

The Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help locating the vest and catching the person responsible for taking it.

Photos of the vest were released Tuesday to aid in the investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

