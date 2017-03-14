Semi crash spills oil onto Silverton street; driver suffers minor injuries

A semi crash sent the driver to the hospital and spilled oil on a Silverton street.

Firefighters responded to the 800 block of North First Street, or Highway 214, at 5:20 p.m. Monday.

A heavily damaged semi had spilled around 15 gallons of oil onto the street.

As heavy rain fell, firefighters used absorbent booms and specialized absorbent pads and pillows to keep the oil from reaching a nearby catch basin and waterway.

The absorbent materials kept the oil at bay, according to firefighters, until the business representing the truck could begin the cleanup process.

The Oregon Emergency Response System was also contacted and gave input on actions taken by fire crews.

Firefighters and the Oregon Department of Transportation worked for more than three hours to clear the scene.

"Had it not been for the quick action of fire crews, contamination by this thick oil could have resulted in damage to the surrounding environment," according to a Silverton Fire District statement.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Silverton police are investigating the crash. No details were released about what led to the crash.

