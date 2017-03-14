Organizers hope to use ‘Power of the Purse’ to help Girl’s Inc.

Are you looking for a stylish new purse or handbag? How about purchasing one for a good cause?

The Power of the Purse fundraising gala is set to take place Friday.

The event puts designer handbags up for sale to help support the Girl's Inc. charity.

Prior to the gala, many Portland artists and entrepreneurs work with purse designers to create unique handbags to be auctioned off during a live fashion show.

"Purse-o-nalities" Elizabeth Nye and Colton Helfrecht from Power of the Purse stopped by MORE to talk about the event.

To learn more, visit GirlsIncPNW.org.

