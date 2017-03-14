Police: Man found dead in Vancouver apartment had kicked in ex-girlfriend's door

A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, will not accompany the Beavers to the College World Series.More >
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >
Nike wants to be more nimble on its feet and sell more shoes directly to customers online as part of a restructuring in which it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs and reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a quarter.More >
Two days after being found guilty of the aggravated murder of Nicole Laube, Jaime Tinoco-Camarena was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday.More >
Beaverton police investigated a theft case involving a youth softball organization, and now, the group's president is facing charges.More >
A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has brought approximately 18 tons (16.3 metric tons) of seized cocaine to San Diego.More >
