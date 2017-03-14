Police: Man found dead in Vancouver apartment had kicked in ex-girlfriend's door

A man found dead in a Vancouver apartment had kicked in his ex-girlfriend's door and fought with her new boyfriend and that man's father, according to police.

Officers responded to the Marketplace Apartments on the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue at 12:25 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said Emmanuel Furrow, 31, of Vancouver, kicked in the door of an apartment his ex-girlfriend now shares with her current boyfriend and his father.

Police said Furrow and his ex-girlfriend have children together, but the children who were in the apartment at the time are related to her current boyfriend.

The woman ran away, but police said Furrow fought with her boyfriend and his father. The other two men were injured and Furrow was found unconscious on the ground when officers arrived at the scene.

Furrow was not breathing and life-saving measures were unsuccessful in reviving him. Furrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no signs of trauma on Furrow. Investigators are awaiting further information, including toxicology results, to determine his cause of death.

No arrests have been made in connection with this case.

