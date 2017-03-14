Hiker from Texas rescued after falling from icy Gorge trail

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a hiker falling from a trail between Wahkeena Falls and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

According to the sheriff's office, a group of 12 people in their 20s from Houston, Texas were hiking when the group encountered a snow and ice hazard left over from recent storms.

“We knew that we couldn’t cross, we kind of went through a steep snow kind of cliff to get down there and we knew we couldn’t go back,” Shyam Gandhi said.

One man in the group decided to try and cross. When he did, he slipped and fell several feet down the ice sheet. He was not injured, but could not get back out of the spot he fell to so the group called 911.

“First of all when I saw him go through I thought, I mean, he is a pretty short guy so I thought he kind of landed pretty well but I was worried at first but then he told us he was OK and fine,” Dharmeh Chan said.

MCSO Green Hornet Trail Team along with Corbett Fire and AMR responded. Two members of the trail team reached the first hiker, Neil Desai, 21, who had slipped down the snow embankment into a small creek.

Deputies say he was uninjured and able to walk out on his own. The remaining 11 hikers were still on the opposite side of the snow hazard. Once Corbett Fire Personnel arrived, a rope system was set up across the snow hazard.

“It was great, the sheriff was amazing," Gandhi said. “They just kind of came up put a rope around the tree and kind of guided us.”

All hikers made it safely down the trail to the lodge.

The group told FOX 12 they came to Oregon from Texas for spring break. They say they had heard so much about the beauty of the Pacific Northwest that they wanted to see it for themselves.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in a release they would like to remind anyone planning to hike in the Columbia River Gorge and other scenic areas to research your route before you go. Ensure you have the proper equipment you need when you embark on a hike including a map, compass, flashlight, extra food and water, fire starter, extra clothing, a knife, first aid kit, GPS and a cell phone with an extra battery. Remaining in one place and staying on the trail will assist searchers as they work to locate where you are at and help bring you down from the trail safely.

