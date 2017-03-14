Affidavit: Naked man on 'flakka' did not remember attacking man in Albany home

A naked man on a synthetic drug told police he did not remember breaking into an Albany home, attacking a man and being taken into custody after a K-9 bit him, according to court documents.

Police received a report of a naked man trying to break into a car near the 3200 block of Southeast Marion Street at 1:48 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived in the area and heard a loud crash and screaming coming from a nearby home.

A probable cause affidavit states the officers went to the home and found a man bleeding from the head and arms.

The man said he was asleep inside his home when he heard a loud crash. He then found the suspect, Andrew Joe Dimaggio Ripley Miles, 20, on the ground in the living room, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Miles got up and said, "It's OK," before punching the victim on the left side of his head.

Court documents state Miles then hit the man on top of his head with an unknown object, causing a cut. Investigators said they found multiple pieces of broken furniture with blood on them inside the home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers said Miles emerged from the home naked and did not comply with their commands, so a Taser was used. Court documents state the Taser was not "completely effective" and Miles was then bitten by Albany Police Department K-9 Jager.

Miles later admitted to using "flakka," a synthetic drug similar to bath salts, and told police he had no recollection of the incident.

Miles was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

