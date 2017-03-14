Sheriff: Milwaukie-area special education teacher caught with meth, heroin at school

A special education teacher who repeatedly traveled back and forth between her classroom and her car in the parking lot was caught with heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to Alder Creek Middle School in the Milwaukie area at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.

An administrator reported Brynne Marie Fletcher, 33, of Portland was behaving strangely. The school official told deputies drug-related items were seen in her vehicle.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Fletcher on charges of possession of controlled substances-heroin and methamphetamine.

Fletcher was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

The North Clackamas School District reported that Fletcher began working in the district as an instructional assistant in 2012 before being hired as a Learning Specialist at Alder Creek Middle School in 2014.

Administrators said fingerprinting and background checks did not reveal a criminal record.

Fletcher worked with a small group of students on specialized instruction, according to the district.

Fletcher had recently submitted her resignation, effective at the end of the 2017 school year.

Fletcher is now on administrative leave pending further investigation.

"Since news of this nature is difficult for any school community, the district will provide support to the Alder Creek community and will provide support and continued instruction to each of the students impacted by this incident. North Clackamas School District wants all students to feel safe," according to a statement from the district.

Administrators stated they will continue to fully cooperate with the law enforcement investigation.

