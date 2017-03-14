Man from Alaska standing on Hwy 26 hit, killed near Seaside

A man from Alaska who was standing on Highway 26 was hit by a car and killed near Seaside, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 18 at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a 43-year-old Seaside woman was driving a 2011 Subaru Legacy east on Highway 26 when she struck a man who was standing in the travel portion of the roadway.

The man was identified as 44-year-old Richard Franklin Pollock, 44, of Ketchikan, Alaska.

The highway was closed for four hours following the collision.

