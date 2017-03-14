Madison High School crowns Rose Festival Princess

Rose Festival organizers say there were enough flowers on the Grand Floral Parade floats to send Mom a bouquet for decades, and now those flowers are being reused for a good cause.More >
A little rain this year didn’t stop the thousands of dedicated fans who came out for the event.More >
The highlight of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, rolled through the streets of the Rose City SaturdayMore >
Century High School senior Michaela Canete was crowned the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen Saturday morning at a coronation ceremony held ahead of the Grand Floral Parade.More >
As part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival, more people were knighted by the Royal Rosarians on Friday.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is in full swing, and this weekend is one of the main events: the Grand Floral Parade.More >
The kids took over the spotlight for the 2017 Portland Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade.More >
Thousands came out Saturday night for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight ParadeMore >
It was a Brilliant Rose Festival night in downtown Portland for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade!More >
The theme of this year's Portland Rose Festival is "Brilliant," and after weeks of community appearances, the 15 princesses of the Rose Court had their final judged event.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, will not accompany the Beavers to the College World Series.More >
Two days after being found guilty of the aggravated murder of Nicole Laube, Jaime Tinoco-Camarena was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday.More >
Nike wants to be more nimble on its feet and sell more shoes directly to customers online as part of a restructuring in which it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs and reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a...More >
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >
A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has brought approximately 18 tons (16.3 metric tons) of seized cocaine to San Diego.More >
Beaverton police investigated a theft case involving a youth softball organization, and now, the group's president is facing charges.More >
