Madison High School crowns Rose Festival Princess

Another Rose Festival Princess has been crowned.

On Tuesday, Madison High School named senior Mele Kavapalu as their princess for the 2017 Rose Festival court.

Kavapalu has participated in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. She says she enjoys singing while playing the ukulele.

After graduating high school, Kavapalu plans to attend college to earn a Bachelor of Science in Aviation, and hopes to become a professional airline pilot.

Kavapalu's favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

