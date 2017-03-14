Newberg, Dundee residents lobbying for more funds to complete new bypass

Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Two days after being found guilty of the aggravated murder of Nicole Laube, Jaime Tinoco-Camarena was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
The mystery behind some pictures developed from a decades-old roll of film has been solved. From black and white photos taken in the early 1980s, a colorful story develops.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >
Neighbors say a man has been going door to door in the Bull Mountain area asking people about solar energy, but witnesses claim he’s also peering into windows and offering children money to play games.More >
A woman was kidnapped, zip-tied, gagged and assaulted by two people in a motor home that was found broken down in the Milwaukie area, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
The principal of Lincoln High School is warning parents about end-of-the-year parties that she calls dangerous and out of control. Thursday was the last day of school in Portland and for someMore >
