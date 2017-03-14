Six ill with E. coli at NE Portland school; two cases linked to soy nut butter recall

Multnomah County Health Department has confirmed that six people have been sickened by E. coli at Montessori of Alameda school in northeast Portland.

The Health Department said four of the people have E. coli O157:H7 and two of those genetically match the E. coli strain from the I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter recall.

Two more people have shiga-toxin producing E. coli and further test results are pending, according to the Health Department.

I.M. Healthy Soy Nut Butter and I.M. Healthy granola was recalled nationwide on March 4, 2017 after 16 other people became ill in nine states, including Oregon.

The Health Department said they are investigating how the SoyNut Butter E. coli strain was introduced into Montessori of Alameda.

The Health Department is advising parents that any child sick with vomiting or diarrhea, should not attend school. Parents should contact their healthcare provider with any questions regarding your child's health. The Multnomah County Health Department Communicable Disease Services team can be reached at (503) 988-3406.

More information about E. coli O157:H7 can be found at: www.cdc.gov/ecoli/general/index.html.

