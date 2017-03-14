Linn Co. deputies find stolen vehicle with help from OnStar, suspect arrested

Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to find a stolen vehicle and arrest the suspect with a little help from OnStar.

At 9:36 a.m. Monday, LCSO received a report of a stolen vehicle at the Lacomb Store.

LCSO said the owner of the vehicle first contacted OnStar who transferred the call to the Sheriff's Office. OnStar was able to track the vehicle, a white 2004 Chevrolet pickup, until a deputy found it on Highway 20, east of Sweet Home.

LCSO deputies followed the vehicle into Sweet Home where it pulled into the parking lot of a local business. Deputies tried to contact the suspect, but he sped off.

The suspect went through a residential neighborhood before returning to eastbound Highway 20. LCSO said the suspect reached speeds over 100 MPH.

Deputies continued to pursue the stolen vehicle on Highway 20 and up Quartzville Road. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed. He then fled from the vehicle, down a steep embankment towards a river. Deputies were able to apprehend the suspect.

Austin Alan Ross, 19, of Lebanon, was arrested and taken to Linn County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, elude by vehicle, elude by foot and reckless driving.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.