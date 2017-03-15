Five-year-old boy making treats to save Vancouver dog parks

A 5-year-old boy is working to save dog parks in Vancouver by whipping up some dog treats at home, and his mom says it was all his idea.

Maddon Maynard has a dog, Hunter, who is part of the family.

"He's kinda like my brother, but he's a dog," said Maddon.

Maddon knows Hunter likes going to the park to play, so he was pretty upset when he heard some local dog parks are at risk of closing because of a lack of funding.

"He almost got teary eyed, dogs wouldn't have a place to go to be with their friends," said Maddon's mom, Colbie.

That's when Maddon and his mom Colbie decided to make a difference.

"I think that I could help. I could, when people give me their money, I'll give it to the dog helpers," said Maddon.

Maddon and his family are now busy making dog treats and selling them to help raise funds to try and save the parks. They started with 100 treats, then 500, and now, they're just trying to keep up with orders.

"We have people who are donating without even buying any treats so it's been pretty rewarding," said Colbie

While Colbie helps Maddon, she says it was all his idea.

"This is all him, I just guided him and made sure he had the resources," said Colbie.

Maddon will be giving the money he raises to DOGPAW, a nonprofit hosting a volunteer fair in Vancouver on March 18.

Maddon and Colbie have an email set up where people can place orders if they would like some dog treats. If you would like to help out or want dog treats, email maddongivingback@gmail.com.

