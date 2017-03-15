RECALL: Dolcetta Artisan Sweets issues allergy alert on undeclared soy, milk in chocolate confections

Seattle-based Dolcetta Artisan Sweets is recalling several of its Dolcetta chocolate confections because they may contain undeclared soy and milk.

The products under recall are the Black and Tan Bar, Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar, S'mores Bar, Sweet & Salty Almond Bar and White Chocolate Coconut Snowman.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.

The products were distributed in Washington and Oregon through retail stores, online order and direct sales at markets, fairs and festivals between March 1, 2016 and March 1, 2017.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a routine FDA inspection that products containing soy and milk were distributed in packaging that did not clearly reveal the presence of the allergens.

Consumers who have purchased Dolcetta chocolate bars, truffles, and caramels and who have allergy issues may contact dolcettachocolate@gmail.com to return unused product. Consumers can also call 206-280-7701 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

