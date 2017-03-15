Police investigating series of car thefts in Newberg

Police are investigating a series of car thefts after 10 were reportedly stolen over the weekend.

According to police, people reported their cars were stolen sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

One woman said she woke up Sunday morning, looked out her bay window and realized her husbands car was gone.

“I just kind of swiveled around and I pulled the curtain back and I was looking and I thought 'oh, our cars not there,'" Jennifer Gerber said.

The family's 1995 Subaru Outback was gone and they had no idea who did it.

On Tuesday, police found the car in Vancouver in an unspecified location. Police said the Gerber's car is one of 16 that has been reported since January 1. Ten of them, they said, were reported over the weekend.

Gerber believes this is a big number for such a small town.

"I got stopped the other day because there was a pig walking down the street! I mean that's like what I get out here so you don’t think 10 cars or whatever get stolen it’s...unreal," said Gerber.

While her husband Derek said it's just a car, there were a few things in there that money can't buy.

“There were just some writings that my grandpa, because it was his car previously, so it was like his handwriting stuff like that," Derek Gerber said. "You just kind of get that knot in your stomach that you've been violated."

