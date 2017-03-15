Blazers fall to New Orleans Pelicans 100-77

DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Anthony Davis had 15 points and 15 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 100-77 on Tuesday night.

Cousins had nine rebounds and three assists. He made 9 of 17 2-point shots but missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Jordan Crawford had 13 points and scored in double figures for the fourth time in four games since being signed to a 10-day contract March 5. Solomon Hill scored 12 points, E'Twaun Moore had 11 and Jrue Holiday 10.

The Pelicans took the lead for good in the first quarter and won their second straight.

Damian Lillard scored 29 points to lead Portland, which lost for the second time in its last seven games. Shabazz Napier came off the bench to score 10 points.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.