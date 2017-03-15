59 cats rescued from home in Crescent

Nearly 60 cats were taken from a home in Crescent on Monday after the owner called for help with the animals.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon says that the owner called saying they were being evicted. That is where shelter staff found the cats in less than livable conditions.

Fifty-nine cats in total were taken, and all of them were underweight and emaciated. Some of the cats were so emaciated that they will have to undergo more medical testing.

"Despite the deplorable conditions, the cats are amazingly social and will make good companions once they adjust to their new normal," said Karen Burns, the operations director for HSCO. "This case is a perfect example of what happens when one does not spay and neuter their animals and acquires more animals than they can properly care for."

The humane society will be looking for adopters to open their hearts and homes to these cats in the next few days. For more information, visit hsco.org or call 541.382.3537.

