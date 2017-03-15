Four vehicles involved in crash along I-84, no injuries reported

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle car crash along Interstate 84 at the Interstate 205 interchange Tuesday night.

PF&R said the crash happened on westbound I-84 just west of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Two semi trucks, one armored vehicle and one passenger vehicle were involved in the crash.

PF&R said no one has been taken to the hospital and there are no injuries.

Several lanes of WB I-84 were closed while police investigated the scene.

