Flood watch looms over Portland metro as heavy downpours drench morning commute

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Many commuters throughout the Portland metro area saw heavy amounts of rain during their drive Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will remain until 1 p.m. Saturday.

FOX 12 meteorologist Joe Raineri said to expect heavy rain throughout the morning. The afternoon hours will bring showers and sun breaks.

He added that rainfall amounts could easily accumulate to over one inch.   

Traffic officials are warning drivers to take it slow on the roads and to expect poor visibility and standing water in low-lying areas.Drivers can expect slowdowns and other traffic delays.

More rain also brings a higher risk of mud and landslides.  A portion of a hillside slid onto SR 503  near Cougar Monday, forcing crews to close the road in both directions from milepost 33.6 to milepost 37. Crews said it will remain closed for several days. 

