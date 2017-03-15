On the Go with Joe at A Chair Affair

Joe V. was in northeast Portland looking at a set of chairs you may not see every day.

A Chair Affair is an annual fundraiser for the Community Warehouse, an organization that provides household items to vulnerable communities.

The event features elaborately decorated chairs done by local artists and other donated furniture items.

All items will be auctioned off to raise money for the warehouse.

A Chair Affair is Saturday at The Loft in southeast Portland. Learn more at CommunityWarehouse.org.

