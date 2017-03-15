Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, March 15

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, March 15:

Summer is just around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about working on your summer body. MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with Dr. Ose Okojie from Okojie Wellness, who gave her a few simple but effective exercises that one can easily do at home. To learn more about Okojie, visit OkojieWellness.com.

The garage can almost be like the “black hole” of your house. Things can get thrown into it and never be found. MORE’s organizing expert Vicki Norris has a couple tips to help you tackle your messy garage this summer. Learn more about Vicki at RestoringOrder.com.

There is nothing like living on a farm, but what if you live in the city? MORE found a way to help you achieve both. City Farm is a St. Johns neighborhood garden center where residents can find everything from edible and medicinal plants to bird feed and rabbits. Learn more about City Farm at CityFarmPDX.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.