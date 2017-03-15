Deputies investigating double homicide in Clackamas County - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating double homicide in Clackamas County

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that deputies are investigating a double homicide in Beavercreek.

Deputies say that about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday they got a call about suspicious activity at a home in the 19200 block of South Upper Highland Road.

After going to investigate the residence, deputies found the bodies of two men near a property gate.

Detectives identified one of the two men as Dustin Louis Childress, 40, who was transient but had a last known address in Molalla.

Childress was a father of five children, including a 3-year-old with his estranged wife, who was one the people who reported the suspicious activity to police.

She told FOX 12 that Tuesday was Childress’ birthday and that he was at the home to celebrate with the second man, who the woman said had a criminal history including two recent felonies.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy on the second man, and deputies said his identity will be released following the autopsy and family notification.

Deputies said the cause of death is still under investigation for both victims, and investigators are canvassing the area gathering information and have Upper Highland Road currently closed between Schuebel School Road and Ridge Road.

“Detectives are trying to canvass the area to talk to all the neighbors and any witnesses, so if they've contacted I'm sure they've questioned them,” Sgt. Brian Jensen with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office asking anyone who may know anything about what happened to call the tip line at 503-723-4949 or to share the information using the online form at Clackamas.US.

