History behind Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium

The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport has some Hollywood history.

It was the home of Keiko the Whale, the orca who starred in the 1993 movie “Free Willy,” before he was released into the wild in Iceland in 1998.

The huge tank that housed the famous whale has since been transformed into a shark exhibit.

MORE takes a trip to the coast to get an inside look at the aquarium.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport has been ranked in the list of Top Ten Aquariums in North America.

